1930 ~ 2020
Lyman C. Lindelien was born on Oct 18th, 1930 in Rugby, North Dakota to Elmer and Cordelia Lindelien. Dad passed away on March 11, 2020. He graduated from Rugby High School and married Marilyn P. Stewart on Dec 22, 1951 and together they raised two sons, Montel and Mark. Our family attended First Southern Baptist Church in Salt Lake City, UT.
Dad and mom enjoyed having their grandchildren to their summer home in Bowdon, N.D. where Paul, Jennifer, and Michelle enjoyed riding dads moped and lawn tractor, many weeks each summer during their youth.
Dad and mom lived 16 years in Phoenix, AZ and made many friends in their retirement community of Boulder Ridge. Dad's pool cue is a trophy of a life well lived while there.
Dad was very grateful for the love and expertise of his daughter in law, Marcia and her husband Larry, during his stay at Highland Care Center. Our family would like to thank Mindy, Marie, Hal, Jennifer, Joy, Nancy, and Ashlynn, for your skills and service for dad's benefit, during his stay there. Also a special thanks to Alicia, Terral, April, and Wayne, from Applegate HomeCare & Hospice.
Dad was survived by his daughter-in-law Marcia (Larry) Taft and Son Paul (Crystal) Lindelien. Son- Mark (Janet) and their two daughters Jennifer (Sherilyn) Lindelien, Michelle (Preston) Warren. And five wonderful great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn and son, Montel.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020