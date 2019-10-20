Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Winder 3rd Ward
4551 South 1200 East
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Winder 3rd Ward
4551 South 1200 East
Lyman Darrell Burton


1939 - 2019
Lyman "Darrell" Burton
Jan. 29, 1939 - Oct. 18, 2019
Lyman "Darrell" Burton age 80, died October 18th of complication due to a valiant battle with Parkinson's disease.
Darrell was a tough yet tender hearted man with an adventurous spirit who loves his family and friends and his passion for life touched all those who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Gayle Dowdy Burton; his five children, Loralyn Hales ( Larry), Pamela Evans, Monique Keetch (Steven), Nicole Darling (Joe), and Lyman Dustin Burton; 13 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; sisters Donette Scott & Linda James (Larry). Viewing will be held at Starks Funeral Parlor Friday, October 25th from 6 to 8 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 26th at 11:00 AM at the Winder 3rd Ward, 4551 South 1200 East, where viewing will begin at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow at Elysian Burial Gardens. Read extended obituary and share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019
