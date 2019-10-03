|
1931 ~ 2019
Bountiful, UT-Our loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019. Dad was born in Clover, Utah on February 19, 1931, the first of eight children born to Lyman Eugene Johnson and Ora May Taylor Johnson. Dad graduated from North Summit High School in 1949. He married Joan Bailey Thomas on June 25, 1951. After 20 years of marriage and four children, they divorced. Dad married Joyce Elain Rawley on November 2, 1972 and they were married for 31 years, until her death in 2003. Dad remarried our mother, Joan Bailey Thomas, on September 25, 2004 and they were together for another 15 years, until her passing. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in October, 2005.
Dad was a cowboy. He grew up on a ranch and rode brahma bulls in local rodeos as a young man. He won prizes, including a silver and bronze buckle that he wore with pride,
Dad worked for 35 years for the Mountain Fuel Supply Company, and then retired to go fishing. He loved to fish and welcomed everyone to join him on the boat. He liked to travel, mostly to fish.
Dad also loved sports, particularly football, and could be counted on to be watching any televised game, with a bowl of chips and dip by his side. His grandchildren nicknamed him "Grandpa Chips".
Dad was a man of great faith who served an LDS mission to Atlanta, Georgia. He was a Temple Ordinance Worker and served as a home teacher and in other callings for his church.
Dad is preceded in death by his parents, both wives, four brothers, Gary Paul, Oral Steele, Clifford Lavern, Telford Edwin, and two sisters, Myra Pauline Johnson and Leah May Johnson. He is also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Shayla Lee Gill and Mikell Johnson Wahlstrom and son-in-law Gary Vandever. He is survived by his youngest brother, Carl Matthew, his four children, Julie (Daniel) Gill, Randy (Michelle) Johnson, Mike (Kellie) Johnson, Carla Vandever, 11 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren, all of whom love him dearly and will miss him very much.
Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Barton Creek and South Davis Hospice for the exceptional and loving care they provided to our father.
Graveside services will be held on October 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Memorial Lakeview Cemetery, located at 1640 Lakeview Drive, Bountiful, UT. Care entrusted to Memorial Lakeview Mortuary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019