Lynda LaVee (Stephens) Andersen


1940 - 2020
Lynda LaVee Stephens Andersen
1940~2020
Lynda LaVee Stephens Andersen, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, reunited with her eternal companion, Bill on March 16, 2020. She was born October 6, 1940 to Ted E. Stephens and LaVee Kenner Stephens. She married her childhood sweetheart, William B. Andersen on July 26, 1957. Their marriage was solemnized later in the Salt Lake Temple. She was the proud mother of 7 daughters, 33 grandchildren, and 53 plus great grandchildren. A memorial service celebrating her life will be announced for later this summer. For more about Lynda go to http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/mountain-view/lynda-andersen/.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 20, 2020
