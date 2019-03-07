|
October 24, 1946 - February 23, 2019
Lynda Lee Wong passed away peacefully Feb. 23 after a courageous fight with cancer. Born on Oct. 24, 1946 to May and Tunnie Lee, Lynda graduated from Highland High and University of Pacific with a Master's Degree in Education. She was a teacher in the Lodi School District for 43 years and was an active member of the Lodi Educators Association, San Joaquin County Reading Association, California Reading Association, and past president of Delta Kappa Gamma. She was past president of the California Retired Teachers Association. She co-wrote the Kindergarten Readiness Act, signed by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.
She was the beloved wife of 37 years to Eric Wong, loving mother to Ryan Wong (Michelle), Brandon Wong (Jennifer), and Ashlee Wong Arroyo (Roberto). She is survived by sister Caryl Lee (Richard Malen) and brother Vincent lee.
The family suggests that donations be made to the . Lynda was laid to rest on March 4, 2019 at Cherokee Memorial Park, Lodi, CA.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019