1939 ~ 2019
Lynda Jean Smith Short, wife, mother, friend, who died at age 79, will best be remembered for her welcoming nature, love of travel and homemade gingerbread houses. There was never an empty chair at Lynda's table. Everyone was always welcomed to share in food, fun, and family. Her Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas Eve parties will always be treasured and remembered by family and friends.
Lynda was born December 1, 1939 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Walter Thomas and Dorothy Bridge Smith. Lynda married James Henry Short July 16, 1963 in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. This would be the beginning of a lifetime adventure. Jim preceded her in death February 7, 2018.
Lynda is survived by their five children: Leslie (Mark) Mansell, Farmington, UT, Julie (Tom) Wright, Redmond, OR, Thomas James (Heidi) Short, Layton, UT, Nancy Wiscomb, Layton, UT, Amy (Brett) Cragun, Layton, UT; 25 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Carolyn Smith, dear friend Gayle Barkle, and brothers Russell (Andrea) Smith and Barry Smith.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at the LDS Church located at 625 South 750 East (Country Creek Drive) in Layton, Utah. There will be a viewing at this same location on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm and Wednesday from 10:00 to 10:45 am prior to services. Interment, Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of Brown Family Mortuary, Santaquin, Utah.
