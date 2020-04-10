|
1941 ~ 2020
Lynda Bordeaux Wilson passed away peacefully at home on February 13th, 2020 surrounded by the four men she loved most and her dog Jax.
She was born on August 11, 1941 to Myron (Pete) Bordeaux and Wilma Gooch Bordeaux. Lynda had a love for all animals, especially dogs and horses. She loved spending time with her family and friends; a good book, delicious food and a glass of wine.
Lynda is survived by her husband Mike, Brother Peter, two sons Chad (Beckie), Michael (Amie), step -daughters Heidi (Andy) & Gretchen (Mike). She has 7 grandchildren, who she adored (Tyler, Hailey, Conrad, Evyn, Conner, Bode & Knox).
Lynda's kind and honest nature, humor and feistiness will be missed. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020