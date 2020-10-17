Saddened to hear the passing of my friend Cole. We became friends in little league baseball and football. Went all through school together eventually graduating high school in 1976. Cole was a good person and always took the time to ask how things were going. He would periodically stop at my mother and fathers home in Rose Park to visit and to just chat . Condolences to his family, R.I.P. my friend !

michael vlamakis

Friend