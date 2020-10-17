1958 ~ 2020
Lyndon Cole Hardy was born January 4, 1958 in Salt Lake City to Bert and Dorothy Hardy. Sadly, his life was cut short on October 6, 2020 due to complications from a sudden and brief battle with cancer. Cole gave it a good fight.
He spent his early years living in Rose Park and made many lifelong friends who will surely miss him. Cole had a desire to travel and experience the world outside of Utah. He happily found his dream job as a flight attendant, most recently with United Airlines. He was based in both Orlando, Florida and Las Vegas, Nevada. Traveling, meeting and working with people from all over brought much joy and satisfaction to Cole. Cole's other interests included genealogy and learning more about his "family." His genealogy work resulted in discovering he had twin sons, and wonderful grandchildren whom he connected with and became close to in the later years of his life. Cole cherished being a grandpa and rarely missed athletic events, plays, and other important family functions involving his grandchildren. He loved and spoiled them and they will miss him very much. He had a great sense of humor, something his brothers, family and friends will miss. Cole is survived by his three brothers: Kenton (Linda); Brad (Jolie) and Clay (Cheryl) and many nieces and nephews who always enjoyed their time with Cole. Cole's mother, father and granddaughter, Ember predeceased him. Cole also is survived by his sons: Tim Masias of Saratoga Springs, Utah, his wife Jasmine and grandchildren Matthew, Reagan, and Emmeline; and Sheldon Masias of Surprise, Arizona, his wife Michelle and grandchildren Asher, Bronson, Ezra, and Sunny.
Given the current challenges of COVID-19 and the inability of our community to effectively respond, no funeral or celebration of life will be held at this time. A small family gathering is scheduled to honor Cole's life. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to American Cancer Society
