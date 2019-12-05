|
|
Lynette Miller Jensen
1940 ~ 2019
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Lynette Miller Jensen, age 79, our loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Lynette peacefully passed away on Tuesday December 3, 2019 in her home located in South Jordan Utah.
She was born July 30, 1940 in Manti Utah to Clarence and Pearl Miller. She graduated from Manti High School in 1958 and soon after married the love of her life, Larry Jensen in 1959 for time and all eternity in the Manti temple. She spent most of her life being a wonderful mother to her six children. She enjoyed spending time in the garden, reading, spending time up in the mountains of Ephraim and spending time with her family. Lynette had a very energetic personality and was known for her sense of humor. Earlier in her life, she was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served in many capacities, specifically primary. Lynette enjoyed her many years of product demonstrations in grocery stores. Sadly, health issues prevented her from a full productive life during the last several years.
Lynette is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters-in-laws, and her son Brad.
Lynette is survived by her husband, Larry Jensen, her brothers Delray, Marlin and & Robert Miller. Her sisters, Pauline Larson & Colleen Huber. Her children, Cindy (Randy) Tingey, Steven (Pam) Jensen, Debra (Bryan) Eberhardt, Tamara (Tom) Blair, (Angie) Jensen and Teri (Alex) Vota. As well as 23 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday December 7, 2019 in South Jordan at the South Jordan Parkway Ward Chapel, 3200 West 10206 South. The viewing will be held at 11:30 am with the funeral starting at 1:00 pm. Interment will directly follow at the South Jordan Cemetery.
We would like to thank her many friends and family members who have helped her throughout the past several weeks. We would also like to thank Midas Creek home health and hospice. Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019