Lynn Allen Nelsen
1928 ~ 2019
Lynn Allen Nelsen passed away on December 7, 2019, in Murray, UT at the age of 91. He died from natural causes surrounded by his loving family. Lynn was born in Murray, UT on November 28, 1928, the son of Mervin Alfie Nelsen and Eairmenta Hall.
Lynn was a quiet giant of a man, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Lynn had many passions in life, but none greater than spending time with his family. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding many positions and serving a Texas Louisiana mission. He was greatly loved and admired by his family and friends and will be dearly missed. We love you beyond words, Dad, knowing we all will be together again someday.
Lynn is survived by his beautiful wife, Anne-Lise Nelsen; brother, Glen Nelsen Sr.; daughter, LeeAnne Christiansen; son, Lowell (Sherry) Nelsen; daughter-in-law, Linda Nelsen;10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother, Mervin Nelsen Jr.; son, Loren Nelsen; son-in-law, Joel Christiansen; and son-in-law, Kerry Snarr.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Germania Ward (464 Germania Ave., Murray) followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Murray City Cemetery.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Aspen Ridge West Transitional Rehabilitation for their friendship and loving care that our father received. For full obituary and online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019