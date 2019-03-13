|
|
1943 ~ 2019
Lynn was born January 15, 1943 in Salt Lake City and passed away March 3rd surrounded by family at home in Murray City after a long struggle with cancer. He was son of Mary (Mae) Brown and Joseph Carvalho but raised by Wallace Clifford and Fern Richards Sessions in Bountiful. He graduated from Bountiful High School. He served an LDS mission in Ireland 1962-64. Lynn married the love of his life, Judy Kay Amsden, on August 29, 1976 in Elko, NV raising children in the Salt Lake Valley. Lynn enjoyed being a truck driver and later driving for Enterprise Rentals. He was an Elder at Christ Lutheran Church. He lived a full life with great surprises toward the end. He was at peace with his maker and looking forward to all the love when he got home.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, daughters; Debi Giles, Wendy (Ronnie)Giles, Michelle Ruben, Janet(Robert)Tapia, Leslie(Rodney)Meadows and Kandy(John)Cumberledge, sons David(Misty)Sessions and Aaron Glad, 9 granddaughters, 15 grandsons and 9 great grandchildren. Two brothers Wally (Colleen)Sessions and Normand (Selena)Bell.
Preceded in death by his parents and daughter Lisa Ann Sessions
Lynn's body was donated to the University of UT's Body Donor program. A memorial service will be at Christ Lutheran Church, 240 E 5600 S, Murray on Mar 16th at 10am with a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers consider donations to the spouse.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019