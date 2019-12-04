|
|
Lynn Dwain Fairbanks
1933-2019
Lynn Dwain Fairbanks, age 86, returned to his heavenly home to be with Carol, the love of his life, on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Lynn was a devoted husband and father of seven children and a loving grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and son. Funeral services will be held on December 9, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the LDS chapel at 13366 S 1300 E, Draper, Utah. There will be a viewing from 10-11:30 am prior to the services. Interment will take place at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park at 3401 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, Utah. For full obituary please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019