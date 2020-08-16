1/1
Lynn Edward Adams
1941 - 2020
Lynn Edward Adams
1941 ~ 2020
"Paratroopers never die, they just slip away." Airborne!
Lynn Edward Adams passed away on August 11, 2020 surrounded by family in the comfort of his home. Lynn was born on March 10, 1941 in Pocatello, Idaho to Marshall and Mary Adams. He served proudly in the US Army 82nd Airborne Division in the Vietnam War and Germany. After heroically serving his country, Lynn returned home to Salt Lake City, Utah. Lynn worked several years as a welder for Buehner Concrete. He also worked as a school crossing guard making sure the kids stayed safe. Lynn spent the majority of his time volunteering within his parish, St. Martin De Porres. Lynn was a past Chairman of the Field of Dreams Carnival. He found strength and purpose in the Catholic Church and with the Knights of Columbus where he was a 4th degree Knight and Past Navigator. Lynn held multiple positions at the Veterans of Foreign Wars including Commander of the Kearns Post, Senior Vice and Trustee at the Ben G Russo Post 3586. He had several positions within the United Veterans Council, including President. Lynn was active with The American Legion and helped organize several events. Lynn held various positions with the Veterans Day Parade Committee. Lynn's accomplishments and awards are too long to list. He lived a great life of service to others. Lynn loved working with his close friends and fellow veterans at the VA hospital.
Lynn entered into our family 50 years ago and chose to stay. We can never thank him enough for the selfless sacrifices he made to family, friends and the Veteran Community. Lynn was a natural at rocking babies to sleep and making walks around the block feel like exciting adventures. He was a constant in the lives of so many. He helped raise children and their children. He was selfless and giving. He was the calm to any storm. His strength and fortitude are unmatched. Lynn never met a stranger and was a loyal friend to everyone he met.
Lynn is preceded in death by his parents and all of his Russo brothers and sisters. He is survived by his siblings: George Adams and Virginia Aston, the children he considered his own: Michelle Russo and Frankie Russo, his grandchildren: Alida, Francesca, and his #1 buddy Frankie Jr. His nephew, Douglas, who helped keep him comfortable during this difficult time and many other nephews, nieces, and great grandchildren who loved him dearly.
We would like to thank Lynn's supervisor - Alma, coworkers, doctors, nurses, and support staff at the VA hospital for their dedication and service.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday August 17, 2020 at 1pm at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church followed by a burial with full military honors at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A wake celebrating Lynn's life will be held at the VFW Post 3586 following the burial. *masks/face coverings and proper distancing will be required for all parts of the event*. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
Lynn will be Missed. He was a great guy. Always wanting to help. I know him from the VA hospital. RIP. God Bless you your family.
Tonia B. Davis
Friend
August 15, 2020
DeeAnn Benson
Friend
