1942 (Nampa, Idaho) ~
2020 (Phoenix, Arizona)
Loving wife, mother, "Grammie," and dear friend to many. Lynn DeGooyer was born August 14, 1942 to Mary Conroy McClintick and Cecil McClintick. Lynn died at home February 27, 2020. She was giving, funny, curious, and adventurous. She married Dan DeGooyer, who preceded her in death.
Lynn greatly enjoyed writing:
"I had many loves but few true passions in my life. My passions included my family: my husband, Dan Sr.; daughter, Stacey DeGooyer (Leslie Feldman); son, Dr. Dan DeGooyer, Jr. (Sharon Harper); and my spectacular granddaughters Leah and Evann Feldman and Adriana DeGooyer.
Dan Sr. and I traveled until his health no longer allowed it, then I traveled with family and friends until my feet couldn't. I read until my eyes no longer saw. I painted until my hand no longer remained still. I played mahjongg (learned late in life), until my mind could no longer compute. I talked with dear friends until my voice gave out. I wished to leave what remains of my body to science, if there were any good parts left."
Lynn loved the arts and refined the art of making friends. She reveled in trying new experiences. Family and friends loved Lynn deeply and the days seem less bright without her.
Donations in Lynn's memory may be made to Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, (602) 530-6992 or hov.org/donate-now/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020