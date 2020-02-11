|
Lynn Gordon Potts
1941 ~ 2020
Lynn Gordon Potts peacefully completed his earthly journey surrounded by his sweetheart and their children on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Lynn was born on March 23, 1941 to Fred and Josephine Potts. Lynn is a beloved husband, father, grandfather, teacher, master painter, and friend to all. Lynn bravely and courageously fought to stay here against the odds for almost 20 years. He persevered his cancer diagnosis with fearlessness and strength. He said, "No one loses their battle to cancer, it is never a fair fight to begin with."
Lynn graduated from West High School and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in education at Utah State University. It was there that he met the love of his life, Janet Murri. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls temple and were blessed with 4 beautiful children. He earned his living through his own house painting business and taught school for fun at Cottonwood Elementary for 30 years. Instilling self-worth was his focus as he influenced so many children's lives. He made learning fun. Lynn was always service oriented. He served his country in the Army and was stationed in Germany. Lynn faithfully served the Lord on a mission in Hamburg, Germany. It was there that he grew to love the German culture and people. Lynn loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ and served in many callings. He and Janet loved serving together as family history missionaries on the international floor. He was always doing secret acts of kindness for his family, friends, and neighbors. He looked after the elderly and widows and lifted the downtrodden.
His legacy lives on through his wife Janet; 4 children, Steve (Aimee) Potts, Jenny Bradshaw, Suzy (Cody) West, Allie (Jeff) Barnes; and 15 grandchildren whom he adored with all of his heart. He is also survived by his brothers Steve and Dan.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 12 pm at the Sandy Hillcrest Stake Center, 8485 South 1000 East in Sandy, where viewings will be held Wednesday, February 12th, 6 – 8:00 p.m. and again Thursday, 11 – 11:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be at the Fielding Memorial Cemetery in Idaho Falls, Idaho on Friday, February 14th at 1:30 p.m. "Immer Vorwarts" We love you Gpa! Families are Forever. Arrangements under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020