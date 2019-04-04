|
|
Lynn Norman Homer
1964 ~ 2019
On Monday, March 25, 2019, Lynn Norman Homer, loving father, grandpa, brother, and friend, passed away at age 55.
Lynn was born on March 12, 1964 in Indianapolis, IN to Norman and Amelia (Wilson) Homer. Graduated from East High School, and continued schooling in mechanics as he always loved anything working with his hands.
Lynn had a passion for family, dogs, music, spirituality, guns, and the outdoors. He was a handyman and could fix anything put in front of him. He was admired for his sense of humor, contagious laugh, and quick wit.
Lynn was preceded in death by his father, Norman, his mother Amelia, and his sister Theresa. He is survived by his three children, Tyrone (Kari), Candice (Selena), and Chaz (Haven), his three granddaughters Amelia, Piper, and Onyx. His sister Bonnie (Kirk) Poulsen, brothers Jeff and David Homer, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Lynn's life will be held on Sunday April 7, 2019 at the Murray F.O.E. located at 10 W. 4th Avenue, Murray, Utah 84107 from 2pm-4pm, please come join us in celebrating the amazing life Lynn had lived, and share your memories!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019