1928 ~ 2020
Stop all the clocks… Silence the pianos… (W. H. Auden)
Lynn Richard "Dick" Raybould, 92, reported for his Next Duty Assignment on September 12, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT. He was sharp as a tack and living at home. The cause for his Permanent Change of Station was cardiac arrest.
Born April 28, 1928 in Salt Lake City, UT. Graduated from the University of Utah and married his sweetheart Jean C. Crask on 6/15/50. He said it was the middle of the month, middle of the year, middle of the century. This video captures his love of Jean: https://www.ksl.com/article/46298703
Dick began his 21-year career in the Army during the start of the Korean War where he earned 2 Bronze Stars and a Silver Star. The Army kept him on the move, relocating over 20 times including Austria, Germany, and Italy. He loved to travel and visited all 50 states and all continents except Antarctica. He earned a Bronze Star serving in Vietnam and the Legion of Merit at the Pentagon.
Dick was a problem solver and advancer of technology. He served as the Director of Data Processing for Utah under Gov. Matheson who wrote: "You are a proven innovator and a person of vision."
He made lifetime friends around the world with his ready smile, creative energy and accepting attitude. He enjoyed hosting parties of all kinds: cocktail, tapas, dinner, that often involved crazy placemats, masks, or drawing. He was proud of "The Bomb" a unique sports car that he designed and built. Dick was a fair and conscientious owner of the Sula apartments. The airport construction captivated him and resulted in trips several times a week to observe progress.
Dick was a UU fan on many fronts including the Crimson Club, Alumni Emeritus, Women's Basketball and Red Butte Gardens. He donated his body to the UU Medical School.
Our heartfelt thanks to Emily Christensen and www.GleefulChoir.com
supported by Jewish Family Services (JFS). Even after Alzheimer's took Jean, Dick continued to participate with this wonderful group for dementia clients and their caregivers. He was inspired to write several songs.
Dick is survived by his children Robyn, Rebecca, and David and their families, and his brother Robert William Raybould.
A ceremony with Full Military Honors will be held in the NW around the first anniversary of his passing. In lieu of flowers, donations to JFS (jfsutah.org
) are welcome. A video honoring Dick's life is at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-cefOx-FVo&feature=youtu.be