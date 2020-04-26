|
|
Lynn Mair Tippets
1925 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, our loving father returned to the waiting arms of his eternal sweetheart.
Sitting beside him he would recall tales from his youth and time spent in Pegram. There was a pond near the old depot where he loved to swim, not being content to just swim he made a diving board by placing a piece of wood between the rocks on the shoreline. In the winter he waited for it to freeze over, so he could strap on his skates and sail away with a cool breeze on his face. He was mischievous and one time, as a joke, he moved the outhouse back from the pit, set it on fire just to watch the old man fall in it.
Dad talked about how his family would move up and down the railroad tracks from Kemmerer, WY to Las Vegas, NV living in section houses and box cars along the railroad wherever his Grandpa was able to find work. One year he attended 3 different schools. When he was in the 10th grade at a high school in Las Vegas, he had enough and quit school.
When his family returned to Salt Lake, he enlisted in the Marine Corps. He served honorably in the Pacific theater in Green Island, Philippines, and in China.
Upon his return, he met a cute little girl around the corner who turned out to be the love of his life. They were married in May of 1947, soon afterwards a son joined the family, Lynn lived for just a brief time, their little family was completed with the arrival of Terry, Karen and Kathy.
Dad loved the out of doors, his work as a surveyor for both the UP Railroad and Utah Power and Light allowed him the freedom to be outside. When vacation time came, he could be found fly fishing with his dad and brothers, exploring Indian ruins in Mesa Verde, or the wonders of Yellowstone. He returned often to Fish Lake hoping to catch the big one. Perhaps the greatest pleasure he had was sitting round a campfire with family and roasting marshmallows.
After mom and dad retired, they were able to continue to explore the nation, journeying from the southern boarders of Arizona to the enteral sunshine of Alaska. Dad said they have traveled in every state west of the Mississippi. When they were not traveling, they served as camp hosts from the shores of Strawberry to top of the Uintah's at Mirror Lake.
Dad's hands were always busy. He learned to crochet from his mother and made afghans for not only every one of his grandchildren, but other family members and friends. One year for Christmas mom and dad made Christmas villages from plastic canvas for Terry, Kathy and Karen. As his eyesight failed, he turned to knitting hats on a round loom. He made 1000's of hats that he shared with family, members of the assisted living center that was his home for the last 4 ½ years. His hats have been shared with the homeless shelters and veterans in the hospital.
Dad did not have many friends, he counted among them cousins Parley and Jean. They would often meet at the Eagles club and have a drink or two.
We wish to thank Cottonwood Creek Assisted Living Center and Elevation Hospice for the loving care they gave Dad in the last days of his life. We also thank the family members who sat with Dad keeping him company.
Dad leaves behind his children Terry and Sally Tippets, Karen and Don Hilton, Kathy and Ron Rees, little sister Darleen and brother Ralph.
A graveside service will be on Wednesday, April 29th at the Farmington City Cemetery under the direction of Larkin Mortuary. In lieu of flowers please share your memories of dad with his family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020