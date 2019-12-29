|
Lynn Wade Mercer
1972 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Lynn Wade Mercer, Age 47, passed away on December 22, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born March 25, 1972, in Murray, Utah to Richard D. Mercer and Kathryn J. Armantrout Mercer.
Lynn enjoyed his dogs and cats. He loved the outdoors and camping. He was an avid amateur mechanic and "resurrected" many older vehicles. He was a great storyteller. Lynn struggled for over forty years of his life with Type 1 diabetes which affected his kidneys, liver, and eventually his heart.
Lynn is survived by his father Richard D. Mercer, his mother Kathryn A. Mercer, his brother Jeff Mercer, sister Shelly (Justin Paddock) Mercer, and brother Craig Mercer. Lynn was preceded in death by both his paternal and maternal grandparents and his beloved German shepherd Brutus and cat Cleo.
Lynn did not want any memorial services held for him. He wished to be cremated and the family would like to thank Aaron and Sheryl Bagshaw, Rocky Mountain Hospice, and Serenity Funeral Home for their assistance at this difficult time.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019