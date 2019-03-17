|
2nd LT. Lynn Hadfield
Home at Last
2nd LT. Lynn W. Hadfield, US Army Air Force died March 21, 1945 when the plane he was piloting was shot down near Dulmen, Germany. He remained missing and unrecovered until 2016 when the crash site was located and he and his crew were recovered.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, the 74th anniversary of when his plane was shot down, at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy beginning at 11AM. A visitation will be at the mortuary Wednesday evening from 6-8PM. Interment will follow services at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park.
For a full obituary, including details regarding crash and recovery, and to share condolences with the family, visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019