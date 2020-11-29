1/2
Lynne M. Cogan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynne M. Cogan
1950 ~ 2020
Lynne M. Cogan, our dear friend and colleague, passed away peacefully of natural causes on November 20, 2020, at home. Lynne was born July 7, 1950, in Brooklyn, New York. She was 70 years old. She grew up in Maryland and spent the last 17 years in Utah. Lynne could at times be stubborn, but she had a very kind heart and helping other people in her modest way brought her great joy. She was very proud of her Jewish heritage.
Although she never married, had no children, and has no living relatives, she loved children and lived vicariously through her friends' children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hattie Goldstein and Leonard Cogan. For many years prior to her death she was renting a room in a home where she was treated like family and was surrounded by people who loved her, and she loved them.
A memorial service will be held virtually via Zoom on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Direct Link; https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83114474231?pwd=OElQVnZRd3NMNG4wZ3p6d0RScW5WUT09
Meeting ID: 831 1447 4231
Passcode: 045240
Graveside - On November 26, 2020 Lynne received a proper and traditional Jewish burial service in New York, that surely pleased God and her. The New York burial was lovingly provided by the generosity of the local Jewish Chabad Lubavitch of Utah.
Lynne finally made it back home to New York.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved