Lynzi Marice Isbell

1986 ~ 2020

Lynzi M Isbell, beloved mother of two boys, Passed away in Salt Lake City unexpectedly on Sunday, Jun 7, 2020, from Covid 19. She was born on February 1st, 1986 to John and Stacy Isbell (later divorced) in Sandy, Utah on a snowy morning. She was lovingly raised by her father and stepmother Pauline Isbell with 3 sisters Tawnie, Carly, and Jessica, who loved her greatly. After school, she was married to Nick Alder (later Divorced) and they had two boys. Porter, age 13 and Mason, age 10. She loved to travel and see the world, she fell in love with Hawaii and later moved there for a few years. She loved to collect shells on the beach, loved to watch and laugh at comedies, and loved to bake pastries. But the things she loved more than anything in this world were her two young boys; She loved them with all her heart, they were everything to her. She is now reunited with her 3 loving grandfathers who proceeded her in death: Dave Isbell, Reed McCune, and Kent Lamb. Lynzi is survived by Her father, John Isbell, mother Stacy Lamb, stepmother Pauline Isbell, 2 sons Porter and Mason, sisters Tawnie, Carly, Jessica, Savanna, Maylen, and brother Tanner. Grandmothers, Linda Isbell, Kathie McCune, Anna Lamb, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, June 17th at Larkin Mortuary, 3688 West 12600 South Riverton Utah. From 9 am to 11:15 am (due to Covid-19 they will only allow 50 visitors in the building at a time). Also due to Covid-19, there will not be a funeral, just a small graveside ceremony for immediate family.



