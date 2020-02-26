|
M. Brent Summerhays
May 12, 1940 - Feb 18, 2020
Malin "Brent" Summerhays passed gently surrounded by loving family and closest friends in Boise, Idaho. He is survived by his wife Micki Ann née Davis, by 4 children: Shane (Camie), Justin, Bree Anna Brewer (David), and Chad (Becky); 5 grandchildren, Ethan and Garrison Summerhays, and Devon, Della, and Lorelei Brewer; and 3 brothers: Dennis (Carma), Greg (Rosalie), and Alan (Chris). He is preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers Boyd (Arlene) and Neil. Brent was born to George Frank "Hank" and Della Donetta née Green, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated from Granite High and attended USU. He served in the Army National Guard. He was a restaurateur, entrepreneur, collector, inventor, vintner, naturalist, storyteller, best friend and a cowboy songwriter and poet. He is loved and missed. For a full obituary and memorial service information search for "Brent Summerhays Memorial Group" on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, you can honor Brent by donating to . Funeral Home: Cremation Society of Idaho.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020