M. H. DeYoung

1928 ~ 2020

This is an obituary for M. H. DeYoung. Not the one whose name graces the museum in San Francisco. Instead it's about the M. H. DeYoung from Salt Lake City, who just happened to be famous for other things. Like always holding the door open for others. Playfully testing your strength with a handshake. And serving both military duty in Guam and a mission to the Netherlands.

Mel, who never went by "Melvin," passed on Veterans Day at 92. We wish he could have stayed longer, but Mel was always happiest traveling to the next adventure. He was a high school math teacher, a philosopher, a U of U alum, an insurance actuary in New York and Chicago, and a fearless defender of any underdog.

He taught us how to whistle, how to jump and click our heels twice. And even how to build a cabin-cruiser boat with a Chevy engine, with only the plans in his head. But his most impressive act was having the good sense to marry Jean, who helped make the best things in life possible.

Mel loved to go on road trips with the family - And was most at home in the outdoors. If you asked him about his favorite places, he might remember a certain fishing hole near the Uinta Mtns. Or a still, shaded cove at Lake Powell where the fish bit our toes. Or just witnessing the natural beauty around each bend.

Along with Jean, Mel is survived by siblings, Neoma (Earl) and Rulon; three children, Howard (Gladys), Sandy (Jim), Bryan (Karen); eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Due to Covid 19, a private, virtual memorial service will be recorded for family and friends to view at a later time. You can also remember Mel by simply stepping outside and witnessing the majesty of God's creations.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store