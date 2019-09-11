|
|
September 8, 1928 ~ August 28, 2019
Martha Louise Eckman Keller, 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 28, 2019 in Sandy, UT. She was born September 8, 1928 in Murray, UT as the youngest child of Edward L. and Martha Hellman Eckman.
Louise graduated from Murray High School in 1946. Throughout her life, she held several administrative positions including working for Sears, Roebuck & Co. for many years. She lived most of her life in Murray, UT where she met the love of her life, George A. Keller. They were married on March 18, 1947 and had one child together.
She enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, golfing and reading. Louise was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She was also a member of the Lutheran Church.
Louise is survived by her son Kyle (Niki) Keller, many nieces and nephews, and her granddogs, Leonard and Sheldon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters and three brothers.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Sandy.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019