Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
First Unitarian Church of Salt Lake
569 S. 1300 E
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Renzetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel Lucille Woodruff Renzetti


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mabel Lucille Woodruff Renzetti Obituary
Mabel Lucille Woodruff Renzetti
1925-2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Loving Mother; Grandmother; and Friend ~ Mabel "Woody" was born in Rome, New York. Her parents were Laura Francis Woodruff and Laurence Abbott Woodruff. She was a loving sister to Caroline Spooner and Ruth Wilkins, who are both now deceased. During World War II, Woody attended Bellevue Nursing School in New York City and became a full time RN, just like her mother. She also studied Art at NYU. She later met her husband Dr. Attilio "Til" Renzetti Jr. before he went to Europe to serve in the Army. They married in May, 1947 and had two children in New York before moving to Salt Lake City where they had their third child. The family then moved to Syracuse, New York, for 7 years and a year in Baltimore, MD, at Johns Hopkins and the VA. In 1961 they returned to Utah where Dr. Renzetti headed the Pulmonary Division at the University of Utah Medical Center. Three years later, Woody had her fourth child and continued her studies in Art.
Painting was her life-long passion and she was a long-standing member of the Utah Watercolor Society. However, Woody was interested in many fields. For example, she volunteered for Agi Plenk, the founder of The Children's Center in its beginning. Hence, she studied Psychology at the University of Utah. She also obtained Bachelor's Degrees in Art History and English. Woody was a lifelong learner. She and her husband loved attending the Symphony, Opera, and Ballet as well as traveling to many countries.
Woody was always loved and supported by her immediate family, including her oldest daughter Patricia Renzetti, her son Laurence Renzetti (Lorraine), her daughter Pamela Sorensen (John), and her youngest son David Renzetti (Katie). She has four grandchildren, Graham Sorensen, Morgan Sorensen Knight (Alex), Celina Renzetti Brimhall (Jason), and Anna Renzetti. In the last two years of her life, Woody had the pleasure of being a great grandmother to Kennedy Elaine Knight and Emerson Lucille Brimhall.
The family would like to express its sincerest gratitude to the staff at Sunrise Senior Living in Holladay, especially Kari, Tiffany, George, and the care managers who became her second family for the past 5 years. The family would also like to thank Inspiration Hospice, especially Nikki, Rachel, and Natalie.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 29th at 4:00 p.m. at the First Unitarian Church of Salt Lake at 569 S. 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102. The service will be followed by a celebration of Woody's life.
Funeral Directors: Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. To share condolences with the family please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/mabel-lucille-woodruff-renzetti/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.