Mabel Lucille Woodruff Renzetti
1925-2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Loving Mother; Grandmother; and Friend ~ Mabel "Woody" was born in Rome, New York. Her parents were Laura Francis Woodruff and Laurence Abbott Woodruff. She was a loving sister to Caroline Spooner and Ruth Wilkins, who are both now deceased. During World War II, Woody attended Bellevue Nursing School in New York City and became a full time RN, just like her mother. She also studied Art at NYU. She later met her husband Dr. Attilio "Til" Renzetti Jr. before he went to Europe to serve in the Army. They married in May, 1947 and had two children in New York before moving to Salt Lake City where they had their third child. The family then moved to Syracuse, New York, for 7 years and a year in Baltimore, MD, at Johns Hopkins and the VA. In 1961 they returned to Utah where Dr. Renzetti headed the Pulmonary Division at the University of Utah Medical Center. Three years later, Woody had her fourth child and continued her studies in Art.
Painting was her life-long passion and she was a long-standing member of the Utah Watercolor Society. However, Woody was interested in many fields. For example, she volunteered for Agi Plenk, the founder of The Children's Center in its beginning. Hence, she studied Psychology at the University of Utah. She also obtained Bachelor's Degrees in Art History and English. Woody was a lifelong learner. She and her husband loved attending the Symphony, Opera, and Ballet as well as traveling to many countries.
Woody was always loved and supported by her immediate family, including her oldest daughter Patricia Renzetti, her son Laurence Renzetti (Lorraine), her daughter Pamela Sorensen (John), and her youngest son David Renzetti (Katie). She has four grandchildren, Graham Sorensen, Morgan Sorensen Knight (Alex), Celina Renzetti Brimhall (Jason), and Anna Renzetti. In the last two years of her life, Woody had the pleasure of being a great grandmother to Kennedy Elaine Knight and Emerson Lucille Brimhall.
The family would like to express its sincerest gratitude to the staff at Sunrise Senior Living in Holladay, especially Kari, Tiffany, George, and the care managers who became her second family for the past 5 years. The family would also like to thank Inspiration Hospice, especially Nikki, Rachel, and Natalie.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 29th at 4:00 p.m. at the First Unitarian Church of Salt Lake at 569 S. 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102. The service will be followed by a celebration of Woody's life.
