Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
LDS church
981 East Revere Cir
Murray, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS church
981 East Revere Cir
Murray, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Stevenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel Patricia Bennion Stevenson


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mabel Patricia Bennion Stevenson Obituary
Mabel Patricia Bennion Stevenson
May 18, 1928 ~ April 7, 2019
Patricia, 90, passed away at home at the Olympus Ranch in Murray, UT. Born in Independence, MO. Married Gerald Stevenson on June 10, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple. Survived by 3 sons, George (Connie), Mike (Sue), Ken (Angela); 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband and 3 great-grandchildren. Viewing Sat., April 13th at 10:00am, LDS church, 981 East Revere Cir., Murray. Funeral Services to follow at 11:00am. Full obituary at www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.