Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Mabel Todd
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Midvalley First Ward
1050 East Chapel Hill Drive (7450 South)
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Midvalley First Ward
1050 East Chapel Hill Drive (7450 South)
Mabel Todd


1921 - 2019
Mabel Todd Obituary
07/06/1921-03/03/2019
Mabel A. Haymore Todd passed beyond the veil to join her best friend, Chester, on March 3, 2019.
Her parents, David Franklin and Emma Geneva Huish Haymore, welcomed her to earth on July 6, 1921. She married Chester Moray Todd on April 29, 1943 in the Mesa Arizona Temple. She is the mother of eight, grandmother of thirty-seven, great grandmother of eighty-seven, and great, great grandmother of four. She loved and cherished each one.
We will celebrate her 97 years on Friday, March 8, at a viewing from 6:00-8:00 pm at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah.
On Saturday, March 9, at the Midvalley First Ward, 1050 East Chapel Hill Drive (7450 South), there will be a viewing from 9:00-9:45 am. The funeral will follow at 10:00.
See full obituary at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
