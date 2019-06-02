|
Madge Sophia Lamping Cahill
1922 ~ 2019
Our dear mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, Madge ("Midge") Sophia Lamping Cahill of Taylorsville, Utah, peacefully returned home to the loving arms of her mother, siblings, and Father in Heaven at Sandy, Utah on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the age of 97.
Midge was born on May 17th, 1922 in Salt Lake City to Peter and Eva Lamping. She graduated from South High School in 1939 and went to work at Hill Field (now Hill Air Force Base) cleaning aircraft parts and taking flying lessons in her off hours. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, she moved to California and became a defense worker. In 1943 she joined the Women's Army Corps and served overseas in Australia and New Guinea.
She was married twice, first to John Ray "Jack" Whitlock, and then to Gordon Merle Cahill. Midge is survived by her four children, John (Liz) Whitlock of Ogden, Andrew (Joy) Whitlock of Saratoga Springs, Shaun (Pam) Cahill of Taylorsville and Susie Cahill of Vancouver, British Columbia. Also survived by one brother, Patrick ("Bud") Lamping of Holladay, 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S Redwood Rd., Taylorsville, Utah on June 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Midge's desire was that her remains be scattered at her brother Bud's property located near Smith and Morehouse (Oakley), Utah - a place that she dearly loved. For an extended obituary, please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 2, 2019