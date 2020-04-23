|
|
1938 ~ 2020
Madonna Jean Bankhead Solt, "Super Mom," has left this earth life for a better place in the Spirit World at the age of 81. She was born on October 11, 1938 in Moab, Utah to Lloyd and Lillian Coleman Bankhead. Donna grew up on her grandfather's ranch, which was the largest one in Utah at the time. Her brother, Joseph and sister, Judy had their own ponies that she liked to ride at the ranch. When she was 5 years old, her grandfather sold the ranch and the family moved to Salt Lake City.
Donna attended schools in Salt Lake City and eventually met and later married Verle Solt in the Salt Lake LDS Temple, Verle later left for the Marine Corp for a year and a half. While Verle was in the military, Donna went to live with her Mother in Burley, Idaho after her parents divorced. Her mother married Charles Bailey after the divorce.
Donna served in the Young Women's and loved those girls. She served for many years in the Primary as well and loved each child. If any of her primary kids missed the weekly meetings she would visit them to make sure they were okay. She was caring, kind and loved to serve others.
She loved the people in the Hunter 10th Ward and we are thankful for the kindness and love that was given to her when she was not well. Also, thanks to her many caring neighbors for their help and loving hearts. She especially loved the visits with her neighbors and ward members at her home.
Donna prized her family above all else. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother and will be greatly missed by Verle and her family. Verle is going to miss her saying, "Verle, Verle," louder with each call, because he could not hear her.
Donna and Verle were blessed to have 7 wonderful children enter their family over the years. She is survived by her loving husband of many years; children: Daniel (Barbara) Solt, Celeste (Rob) Whitlock, David Solt, Dean (Nancy) Solt, Julie (Dave) Wiggins, Lisa Solt and Adam (Jodi) Solt; 26 grandchildren and 33 Great grandchildren. They are going to miss going to grandma's house and enjoying root beer and creamies for a treat. She was preceded in death by her parents: Lloyd Bankhead and Lillian Bailey; step-mother, Verna Bankhead; step-father, Charles Bailey; sister, Judy Brunson and brother, Joseph Bankhead.
We would truly love to thank Darrell Best for helping with the home remodel, the many doctors and nurses at the Hospital, home health care, Avalon Health Care for the love they showed our mother. Donna wanted to be home all the time, but struggled to be able to walk again. We would thank all of you that helped her.
"I think you got your wish not to be on Medicare, Mom."
In honor of Donna, there will be a graveside service Saturday, April 25, 2020, 12:00 pm at Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. Please observe all social distancing guidelines, no hugging and no handshaking.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 23, 2020