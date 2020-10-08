1/2
Mae Schmucker
1918 - 2020
Mae Rindlisbacher Hilton Schmucker
1918-2020
Salt Lake City, UT-On Sunday, October 4, 2020 Mae Rindlisbacher Hilton Schmucker passed away at the young age of 102+. May was born June 10, 1918 in Salem, Idaho to Rudolph and Bertha Rindlisbacher who came to the United States from Switzerland. We would like to thank the staff and aids at the Wellington who were very fond of her and called her "Miss Mae" and special thanks to Lydia for her tender care of Mae. She was with her every day and at the end. My mother loved her and called Lydia her friend. There will be a private graveside services for the immediate family on October 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn, 3401 South Highland Drive, where she will be buried next to her husband Al Hilton. For a full obituary and online condolences, visit www.wasatchlawn.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
