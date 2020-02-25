Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 E 10600 S
Sandy, UT
Mae Tupper Obituary
Mae Elaine Tupper
May 18, 1923 - Feb. 21, 2020
Elaine was born to Ivan and Bertha Mushlitz in Moscow, Idaho. Married B.D. Tupper September 25, 1943 and they had five children: Lynne (James) Turner, Mark (Janet) Tupper, Marsha (John) Moeller, Elizabeth Villarino, Barry (Shelley, deceased) Tupper. She passed away at the age of 96.
Memorial Service at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E 10600 S, Sandy, UT on Thursday, February 27th at 2:00 pm, for full obituary, www.larkinmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020
