Mae Elaine Tupper
May 18, 1923 - Feb. 21, 2020
Elaine was born to Ivan and Bertha Mushlitz in Moscow, Idaho. Married B.D. Tupper September 25, 1943 and they had five children: Lynne (James) Turner, Mark (Janet) Tupper, Marsha (John) Moeller, Elizabeth Villarino, Barry (Shelley, deceased) Tupper. She passed away at the age of 96.
Memorial Service at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E 10600 S, Sandy, UT on Thursday, February 27th at 2:00 pm, for full obituary, www.larkinmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020