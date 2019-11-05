|
Malcolm David Zollinger
1930-2019
Bountiful, UT-Malcolm David Zollinger, 88, was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on December 20, 1930 to Willard David Zollinger and Lillie Blossom (Anderson) Zollinger. He passed away peacefully in his home on November 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
David was raised in Salt Lake City and attended East High School. He served a full-time mission in North Dakota for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and later fulfilled many callings faithfully. He had a great love of the scriptures, astronomy, and the pursuit of knowledge. His greatest love, however, was for his sweetheart, Barbara Benson Zollinger, with whom he shared nearly 60 years of marriage. Together they raised four children who brought them immense pride and joy. Above all, his greatest joy in life was his family and his faith. He loved going to the Tabernacle every Sunday morning to listen to the Tabernacle Choir. David had a work ethic second-to-none and was an extraordinary example of dedication, commitment and loyalty. Everyone who knew him had tremendous respect for his honorable approach to all he believed in and everything he did.
David and Barbara enjoyed road trips and sightseeing while carefully planning out every detail so they were sure not to miss a thing. He had a passion for reading and spent hours in his favorite chair with a good book. In his later years, David thoroughly enjoyed being in nature, painting, watching BYU football, cheering on the Utah Jazz and the companionship of his dogs, Molly and Sunny.
His family and friends will miss his sense of humor and endearing chuckle, his detailed storytelling, his unselfish nature and charitable heart. David's presence will be forever cherished and truly missed.
David is survived by his children, Steven (Mary), Mark, Craig (Carol), and Shauna (Jerry) Stocks; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and sister, Lorna (Don) Suggs. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law and her spouse, Bonnie (Jerry D.) Stephenson, with whom he and Barbara shared a lifetime of memories. David is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; his parents; and brothers, Lamar, Max, and Gene.
Services will be held on November 6, 2019 in the Orchard 10th Ward Chapel (3317 S 800 W, Bountiful, Utah) at 11:00 AM with 1 hour prior viewing also at the church. Interment will take place at Memorial Lake View Mortuary and Cemetery (1640 E Lakeview Drive Bountiful, Utah)
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 5, 2019