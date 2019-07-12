|
|
1939 ~ 2019
Maleta (Sugar) Ide Ahlrichs, age 80, passed away on Sunday, June 2 2019 from Alzheimer's Disease. She was born to the late Leta and Charles E Ide in Oakland, CA on March 24, 1939. She was a graduate of East High School in Salt Lake City, UT where she met the absolute love of her life, John William Ahlrichs. They were married on Aug 31, 1956 at Fort Douglas Chapel in Salt Lake City and remained married for 58 years until the death of John on Christmas morning of 2014. They moved with their four children to New Fairfield, CT in 1968 and raised their family there until 1988 when they moved back to Salt Lake City, UT. They later retired to St George, UT.
Sugar loved to sing and play the piano, accordion, bridge, golf and tennis. She worked many jobs throughout her life with her last employment as an executive secretary at Union Carbide, Danbury, CT.
She is survived by her four children, Chuck Ahlrichs and his wife Andrea; Lizette Ahlrichs Constantinesco and her husband Fred; Cara Ahlrichs Owens and her husband Gary; and David Ahlrichs and his wife Vanessa. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Andrew Troy and his wife, Jessie; Lindsay Ahlrichs; Kim Constantinesco; Dan Ahlrichs; Taylor Ahlrichs Lenvin and her husband David; Fred Constantinesco; Matthew Constantinesco: Travis Owens; Makinsey Ahlrichs Newman and her husband Trice; Jillian Owens; Kirsten Ahlrichs Oliver and her husband Josh; Kyle Rusyn; Jason Rusyn as well as 4 great grandchildren Maximus and Gabriella Troy and Olivia and Madison Lenvin. She is also survived by her sisters Mary Ide Patterson, Averill Ide Modrell and Gioia Ide Gagner.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on August 31 2019 at The Alumni House at Dixie State University, St George, UT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 12, 2019