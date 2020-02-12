Home

Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-6641
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Our beloved son, brother, and uncle went to be with our heavenly father on February 10, 2020. He is survived by his mother Sarah Manzanares, his siblings Michael Manzanares (Jessica Duncan), Maria Manzanares Myers (Oz), Rocky Manzanares (Ruby), Gene Manzanares, (Jacky). While we will miss our "Wedo" dearly, our family takes solace in the fact that while he was here he lived a life full of surprises and fun. A rosary service will be held 7:00 p.m. Thursday February 13, 2020 at Neil O'Donnell & Sons Mortuary, 372 E. 100 S., where friends may gather 1 hour prior.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020
