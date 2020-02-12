|
Our beloved son, brother, and uncle went to be with our heavenly father on February 10, 2020. He is survived by his mother Sarah Manzanares, his siblings Michael Manzanares (Jessica Duncan), Maria Manzanares Myers (Oz), Rocky Manzanares (Ruby), Gene Manzanares, (Jacky). While we will miss our "Wedo" dearly, our family takes solace in the fact that while he was here he lived a life full of surprises and fun. A rosary service will be held 7:00 p.m. Thursday February 13, 2020 at Neil O'Donnell & Sons Mortuary, 372 E. 100 S., where friends may gather 1 hour prior.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020