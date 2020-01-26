|
|
In Loving Memory
On Thursday January 16, 2020, Mara Marie Rogers, nee Anderson, wife of late Fredrick David (Dave) Rogers passed away suddenly of natural causes at the age of 64 years and was accepted into the arms of the Heavenly Father. Previously Mara's married names were Mara Williams (Marvin), Mara Hayden (Randy) and Mara Neihart (Warren).
Mara was the daughter of Betty Lee Yoshida, nee Page, and sister of Lina Sibbett, Connie Lotter and Charlene Pedersen. Daughters are Melissa Williams, Carma Williams and Crystal Williams. Step-parent was Sam Yoshida, and step-siblings are Della Brown, Jeneal Yoshida, Aletha Mooney, Samuel Yoshida, Ronnie Yoshida and Bonnie Sill. Stepson is Kenneth Rogers. Grandchildren are Ryan Williams, Kara Blue, Darian Williams, Phoenix Thornhill-Claussen, Hayden Alstrom, Xavier Williams-Claussen and Simone Williams-Claussen. Great-grandchildren are Nathan Cowley and Mareenah Williams.
One of the purest joys in Mara's life was her grandchildren and especially the ones who grew up so close to her in Utah. For many years she had the pleasure of traveling to Florida to visit her daughters and in recent years her grandson, Ryan, and his family, who currently reside in Winter Haven, FL. The relationship between Mara and her grandson flourished into a special bond that they both treasured for nearly 30 years. Mara was also very close to her granddaughter, Darian. Darian and Mara's great-grandson, Nathan, lived with Mara in 2019 and they developed an even closer connection during many long late night conversations. Mara also delighted in lively discussions with her grandson, Hayden.
Mara and Dave enjoyed making friends in the Utah ATV and Classic Car communities. Going to car shows were a favorite pastime for the couple who enjoyed 23 years together. They nurtured many long lasting relationships with fellow ATV and Classic Car enthusiasts.
Mara will be forever remembered by her neighbors, Avon partners, extended family, and beloved friends. Mara was as an important member of her West Valley City, UT neighborhood. She was the Neighborhood Watch Coordinator for 15 years and helped organize and execute National Night Out and Neighborhood Breakfast festivities each summer. She was a close confidante to so many friends and considered an "angel" by some due to her steadfast support of any friend in need. She fostered many close relationships during her 25 years as an Avon Representative and was so thrilled to achieve President's Club. She was not only a representative, but a genuine friend to many in her circles. Mara was a treasure in her neighborhood as well as her professional life as an Avon Representative and working for many years as a Tax Preparer at H&R Block. Her humor, candidness and love of life were apparent to all who knew her.
Mara was charmed by lighthouses, butterflies, hummingbirds, dolphins, owls, and ladybugs. Some of her family's best memories are going to Point Robinson Lighthouse and Alki Point Lighthouse; her plan for her 65th birthday was a full tour of Washington coast lighthouses. Her family also has fond memories of visiting the Tracy Aviary in Salt Lake City (especially the owls!), Tropical Butterfly House at Pacific Science Center in Seattle, as well as the Key West Butterfly and Nature Conservatory. Mara was thrilled with the birds that would stopover at her home; anyone visiting her would observe her delight with any birds, butterflies, or ladybugs that could be seen from her patio. She had hummingbird feeders and would also put out bird seed for the myriad of birds that visited her backyard (hopefully you had the chance to experience this fun!).
One of things that was most treasured by family and friends was Mara's gift with storytelling. She was very animated and could convey stories with such humor and truly there was nothing better than hearing her stories and laughing with her. While having a cup of coffee or simply delivering an Avon order, Mara provided a delightful pause in a busy day to revel in her humorous stories.
Mara's last week of life was a joyful 7-day cruise with her daughter, Carma. Mara had such a wonderful experience and it was the happiest she had been in a long time. They visited several Caribbean ports including Cozumel, Mexico to celebrate and remember her late husband, Dave, on his birthday, January 12th. Mara most relished the Holland America Gala Night while making new friends - something Mara enjoyed with zest.
We remember Mara as a person with a love of life and a strong compassion to others who put their needs secondary to the greater good of others. She was a strong supporter of Veterans, US Military Troops and those who dedicated their lives in the service of others. We will always be grateful for her humor, talent for storytelling, and loyalty to those she loved. She will be greatly missed and remembered with love and laughter.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this year so we can gather to remember the feisty, strong-willed and hilarious woman we all cherished so much. Details will be shared via social media once the family has determined date and location for the Celebration.
Memorial donations in memory of Mara may be made to American Diabetes Association.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020