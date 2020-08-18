When Marah and I met in October1961 we fell into a friendship that grew into even deeper than one shared by sisters.

No one could ever be blessed to be encouraged to grow, to learn, to observe, to be challenged, to be loved like she enriched my life. We said we were second selves. I am honored to have Marah think of me in that special way.

When the sky is painted with a myriad of colors, think of Marah. When you see the night explode with stars and moonlight, call her name out loud.when your heart shatters again and again, may our loving God and the joy of Marah’s memory comfort you.





Ruth Mendelsohn Cousins

Friend