Maralee Andreason
1954 ~ 2010
Our Hearts Are Broken Forever
Although you may not see them, you are always in their sight.
They bring the gift of love and guidance, it is called the Angel Light.
You know they always hear you, to them your voice is dear.
With the comfort that they bring to you, you need not ever fear.
So there's a place far to come, to do with angels what must be done.
To make our world whole and bright, and share with all, the Angel Light.
Love, Mom, Lisa , Mike, 2 sons and 4 precious grandchildren, Families and Friends.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MUST END NOW!!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 9, 2019