1929 ~ 2020
Maralyn Brewer Johnson passed away on September 2 at the age of 91. She was born on July 9, 1929, in Menan, Idaho, to G. Stanley and Emily (Wallentine) Brewer and was raised in Ogden, Utah. She married Frank Johnson in the Manti Temple on August 15, 1950; Frank passed away in 2015. Frank and Maralyn are parents to Scott & Mary Jane Johnson, Arline & David Holbrook, Stanley Brian Johnson (died as an infant), Laurie & Blair Carruth, Kelly & Deanna Johnson, and Edward & Valerie Johnson; they have 24 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren (plus 2 on the way).
Perhaps the best way to describe Maralyn is to recognize what was important to her:
Serving others. Service was a common element throughout Maralyn's life. While she provided valuable service in the form of formal church callings and service missions, she was more comfortable serving quietly at an individual level. She had a wonderful ability to not only recognize a need but also to fill it in a meaningful way.
Placing others' needs before her own. Maralyn's acts of kindness often made a difference in someone's life, extending beyond simple gestures of kindness. She preferred doing so quietly, without need for recognition. Many of her accomplishments came in the form of supporting others (including Frank in his various ventures) who received more visible attention.
Recognizing the best in others. Maralyn seemed to see only the inner good in people, and helped them see it in themselves. Not surprisingly, people quickly felt close to her.
Belonging to family. Maralyn cultivated closeness among her own children and seemed to effortlessly widen the circle as the family grew to include in-laws, blended families and even others with less direct connections. She recognized that adding others to the family strengthened rather than diluted it.
Having a good sense of humor. Maralyn's humor was quiet and quick. She enjoyed clever practical jokes and family members learned to be wary on April Fool's Day.
Maralyn's view of what is important was rooted in her gospel beliefs. Her focus on those beliefs shaped her to be a woman of quiet strength who had a substantial and positive influence on those around her.
Maralyn is preceded in death by her husband Frank and son Stanley Brian, as well as siblings June Bell, Beverly Cope and Stan Brewer. She is survived by five children and siblings Doug Brewer and Kathryn Kimble.
A viewing will be held for friends and family on Monday, September 7 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N 400 E in Bountiful. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 8 at 2:00 pm. Masks are requested at both events. Due to current limitations on gathering, live attendance at the service is by invitation and a live stream will be available athttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/83728317007?pwd=YkVCTlA0U081ci90clhTRHdqVUgwdz09
. Interment at the Ogden City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a cause of your choice. If the cause is important to you, it would be important to Maralyn.
