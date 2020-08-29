PEACE BROTHER
1968 ~ 2020
Marc Allen Conn, 51, passed away unexpectedly in his Salt Lake City home on July 29, 2020. Marc, son of TJ and Martha Strain, was born five minutes before his twin brother, Eric, on September 23, 1968 in Fontana, California.
Marc was a supportive brother, a trusted friend, and an avid animal lover. He was an example to all who met him and had amazing skills which he openly shared with anyone he could. He was resourceful, smart, creative, a wonderful story teller and had a great sense of humor. Marc was always dressed to impress with his own unique style. He loved Bruce Lee, playing cards, listening to Reggae music, and driving around his Toyota Land Cruiser.
Marc's early years were spent in Duchesne, Utah alongside his twin, fishing the rivers, hiking the mountains, pranking their coaches and teachers and driving around the county well before they were old enough to have driver's licenses. Marc and Eric were the star players of the small town's little league baseball team. The athletic duo later moved to Salt Lake City where they attended East High School (Class of 1986) and participated in many sports and activities including playing for the football and baseball teams. Marc was a proud member of the Highland Rugby team, which took him to three National Rugby Championship Tournaments (1986 - 1988), winning two out of the three. Later, Marc played for the Haggis Rugby team earning the "Ice Man" award for being such a fierce and competitive player. He was an expert snowboarder, a skill he shared with Eric, and in the winter, he was shredding every chance he could at Snowbird. Summer was dedicated to golf for the Conn duo, getting on the green before work, after work, anytime.
Often traveling life's road together, Marc and Eric gathered a treasure trove of friends and adventures. Despite many hurdles, soft spoken and tender-hearted Marc accepted every challenge, no matter how difficult. His bright, blue eyes always looked towards a better day and a better world. He, Eric and sister-in-law, Hollie, created family traditions and many holiday memories. They shared celebrations as well as hardships. They became the trio that held together throughout Marc's life.
Marc is most known for his career as a location manager and scout for movies, commercials and television shows filmed in and around Utah. That position took him to every corner of the state and he was well-known throughout the film industry. Marc was one of the best location scouts in Utah. If you needed a hard to find location, he would find it and loved making the deal.
Marc is survived by his twin brother, Eric Strain (Conn), sister-in-law Hollie Howton, dear friend Mimi Davis Taylor, mother Marty Ashford, three sisters; Donnett Bouge, Natasha Bouge and Nicol Sarrette, grandmother, Edna Conn as well as many nieces and nephews, numerous good friends, coworkers and his cats, Forest and Jimmy. He will be dearly missed by all.
He is reunited with his father, TJ Strain, and his beloved dogs, Ripley and Keeta.
The family has decided to have a celebration of Marc's life at a later date. Until then stay safe and healthy.
Memorial contributions in Marc's name may be made to any animal rescue/shelter/advocacy organization and/or to the American Heart Association
Marc, we love you forever.