Marc A. Manzano
Aug 26, 1951 ~ July 15, 2020
Amazing, honest, generous, inspiring, dedicated, hilarious, and kind are some of the words to describe our fallen hero. Marc Andrew Manzano, age 68, passed away July 15, 2020, at his home in Littlefield, Arizona. Marc was born August 26, 1951 to Chris and Bonnie Manzano. He was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. Marc graduated from Granite High School. He married Pam Elliott (later divorced) and had one son, Marc C Manzano. He had a passion for fitness and managed Larry Scott's Gym, which was his dream job. Marc put himself through the Police Academy at Weber State College, and set a number of records to complete the physical fitness requirements for Certification. He began his new career for Salt Lake City Police Department and later spent 20 years with the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office, where he made many life-long friends. While working in law enforcement and continuing a rigorous daily fitness program (call it his religion), Marc volunteered much of his spare time at the Humane Society of Utah for many years, holding yet, another record for walking the most dogs in one day. He was the volunteer of the month more times than we could count. After retirement, Marc enjoyed volunteering at Primary Children's Medical Center, and also provided security for Energy Solutions Arena while enjoying the benefits of many Jazz games and concerts. Marc loved working out at the gym and outdoor adventure, riding his road and mountain bikes, and hiking the many mountains in the Wasatch, and the west. You never really worked out or hiked until you tried to keep up with Marc! If you were ever over for Saturday dinner you would smile, laugh and know the stories he told about his life and adventures were beyond legendary. And, Marc especially enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Marcus. Marc moved to Littlefield Arizona in 2018, where he made many more friends while continuing his love for working out at the gym, riding his bikes, and spending time with his dog Belle, who he loved more than anything. Marc always felt that George Canham (Marc Jr's brother) and his children were always part of his proud family. Marc was preceded in death by his parents and sister Lisa. He is survived by his son Marc (with wife, Jana), Riverton Utah, 6 grandkids and 3 great-grandkids, brothers Chris, Arizona, Scott (with Becky), Oregon, his beloved dog Belle and many friends.
A celebration of life will be July 31, 2020 from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. To ensure compliance with current social distancing guidelines, we kindly ask that you call the funeral parlor at (801) 474-9119 between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, to make a reservation. The courtesy of wearing a mask is requested. Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Petsmart Charities.