1953 ~ 2020

Our loving son, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend Marc Lenard Davis passed away on October 29, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Marc was born in Salt Lake City on September 13, 1953 to Nick J. and Lenna Pitts Davis. He graduated from Skyline High School and Salt Lake Community College. He lived his life in Salt Lake City, working for Hercules, Skyline Explorations, JBK and Salt Lake Transfer.

Marc loved the mountains, dusty old roads that go on forever, exploring ghost towns, his '47 Knucklehead, Rocket J. Squirrel and his dog Bass who has been patiently waiting for him to show up.

Marc was an avid reader and collector of "good stuff". He was a movie aficionado, had endless (he would say useless) knowledge, and a million one-liners. He loved to tell stories about his adventures - and with a grin, say he had pictures to prove it.

He is survived by his father Nick, many relatives, and good friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Lenna, and his brother Michael.

The family would like to thank his hospice nurse Joan and home health aides Susan, Maria, and Crystal. These ladies are amazing!

Marc has requested his remains be cremated and scattered in the mountains he loved. There will be a memorial service in Price, Utah at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Huntsman Cancer Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store