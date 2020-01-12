Home

Marcee Blackerby

Marcee Blackerby Obituary
In Loving Memory
Marcee - a Queen of many parts; as a gypsy woman who read your soul, and that long hidden dream, almost forgotten, and suddenly gave one insight, a rebirth.
Marcee - as a mother always there with the solution to any problem, no matter how dark the day or night, she was there with the light of comfort.
As a friend with words of cheer, eager to know about those things that occupied your life, and most interested you, and her perspective always opened a vista of opportunity and inspiration.
As a creator of worlds - an artist of startling imagination, using objects abandoned, lost, or unused - laid down - often in harmonies of silk, paper, and wood, of the living - and nature's beauty.
We surrounded Marcee and the glory of her power to rise up singing - as a bird on the wing that she aspired to from the fate which broke her body long ago, but not her spirit that still soars to heaven.
- By Arthur Mitchell
A celebration of her life and an exhibit of her art are being planned for February. Watch her Facebook page.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020
