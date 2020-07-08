1/
Marcella Maria Danel
Maria Danel
1958 ~ 2020
Ft. Duchesne, UT-Marcella Maria Danel, 61, passed away July 5, 2020, at her home.
Born December 22, 1958, near San Francisco, CA, to Viriginia Ericson and Ezra Salyers. Raised by Roger Dudley. Married Ronnie Miller, later divorced. Married Derrell Dee Danel, Jr., on August 31, 2007, in Huntsville, Utah.
Survived by husband, Derrel, of Ft. Duchesne; Ronnie Miller (Lori Parker), Vernal; Felicia (Randy) Wilde, Ft. Duchesne; Rachel Marie Rosenkranz; 5 grandchildren; father, Roger Dudley, Magna; sister, Sophia Kaighn, Magna; and friend, Noni Ledbetter.Preceded in death a brother, Robert Salyers, mother, Virginia Dudley, and infant twin children.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hullinger Mortuary, 457 E 300 N, Roosevelt, UT, with a visitation from 10-10:45 a.m. Following the services, she will be cremated.
Condolences may be shared at www.hullingermortuary.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Hullinger Mortuary
JUL
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hullinger Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Hullinger Mortuary
457 E 300 N
Roosevelt, UT 84066
435-722-2426
