Marcella (Cella) Miller Kasworm passed away at the age of 97 on April 27, 2020. She was born May 13, 1922 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Anna Marie Simpson Miller and William Ratcliff Miller. She was the youngest of 7 children.
She was raised in Salt Lake City where she attended South High School and then worked in sales. She married Albert (Ab) Kasworm on January 2, 1943 in Santa Ana, California.
During World War 2, Albert was a bombardier in the U.S. Air Corps. They were stationed in Santa Ana, California, Deming, New Mexico, and San Angelo, Texas. After the war they returned to live near their families in Salt Lake City.
Since childhood, Marcella played an active role in St. John's Lutheran Church, where she also met her future husband.
She was active in many organizations there such as Walther League, Mary and Martha Guild, Altar Guild, and a bowling league. She shared her sweet soprano voice in the church choir. She was always contributing and supportive of her husband and children in their church and school activities, sports and scouts.
She was friendly and outgoing, could talk to anyone and enjoyed getting to know people and their life stories. She was thoughtful and caring, charitable and giving, and loved her family dearly. She enjoyed learning new things, was a great home cook, loved to sing and dance, and was an artist of watercolor paintings.
After her husband passed away in 1988, she began traveling with friends to Europe, Central America, Alaska, and other parts of the U.S. She frequently visited her children on many trips through her 70's and 80's. She lived in her home in Salt Lake for 63 years.
Marcella was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Eugene and William, and 4 sisters, Margaret (Margie) Gordon, Elaine (Lainey) Wilson, Helen Miller and Ann Kearney.
She is survived by her five children, William (Evelyn) in Salt Lake City, Utah, Marcia McBride (Roger) in Georgetown, Texas, Kenneth (Karen) in Mesa, Arizona, Robert (Lynne) in Omaha, Nebraska and Mechame, Tanzania, and Mary Anne Turner (James) in Portland, Oregon.
She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Mark Minton, Mellissa Goodwine, Micah, Ryan, Daniel and Lucas McBride, Michael and Jonathan Kasworm, Rebecca Arredondo and Ian Turner. She was also a proud great-grandmother of 12 as well as a favorite aunt to many special nieces and nephews.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 17, 2020