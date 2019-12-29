|
1943 ~ 2019
Marcella Rodarte passed away peacefully to spend Christmas with her departed loved ones at the age of 76. Marcella is survived by James (Heather), Tim (Marla), Chris and Daughter-in-law Fern. Her 7 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Mike, Daughter Kathy, Son Jeff and Stepson Mike. Marcella was born on March 9, 1943 in Farmington, New Mexico. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her getaways to Wendover were always a highlight in her free time. The funeral mass is scheduled for 11 o'clock the morning of Thursday January 2, 2020 at Saint Therese Catholic Church. There will be a celebration of Marcella's life one hour prior to the services for all those who would like to attend. Interment at Midvale Cemetery to follow the funeral mass. The family would like to thank her neighbors and caregivers for their kindness and support. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019