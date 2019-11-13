|
|
Marcelyn Day Neil
"Marcie"
Marcie, 88, passed away from natural causes November 9, 2019. Born February 13, 1931 in Murray, Utah to Willard and Melva Day. She had a wonderful childhood growing up in Draper, graduating from Jordan High School in 1949. A year later, she married Norman Neil on February 3, 1950. (Later divorced) They raised their family in Murray. Marcie worked at the U of U, retiring as the Assistant Director of Campus Recreation. Spending time with family and friends was her greatest joy. Throughout her life, she enjoyed sports, card games, reading, jigsaw puzzles, making candy, tying quilts. camping and music. After singing with the Sweet Adelines Int'l Mountain Jubilee Chorus for 37 years, she was awarded a lifetime membership. Much of her time was dedicated to serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Marcie is survived by 7 children, Norman (Carla), Susan Rhodehouse (Brett), Steven (Diane), Diane Stewart (Brad), Jeffery (Teresa), Cidney Richards (Sterling), Michael (Deann); 25 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren, special friend and caregiver, Vicki Firestack; and sister, Vaudis (Alan) Evans. Preceded in death by parents; son, Gregory; and brother, Willard Allen Day.
A viewing will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State St., Murray, Utah. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 15th at 11:00 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary where a viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment: Draper City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019