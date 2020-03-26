|
Marcene Fielding Taylor
1933~2020
Cottonwood Heights, UT-I entered this world 20 December 1933, the bottom of the Great Depression. My goodly parents were Leslie Nephi and Nora Cox Fielding, who owned a small potato farm in Jameston, near Shelley, Idaho. We were needy but never went hungry or homeless. My claim to fame was my 30-foot fall from a tree at age eleven. I recovered from near fatal injuries as a result of priesthood blessings, fasting and prayers from loved ones and the entire valley, and an inspired doctor, Paul S. Richards. As a result, I not only received healing, but also a sure testimony God lives and that He was the source of that healing power which enabled me to lead a wonderful life of 86 years.
I married my eternal sweetheart, Robert Elden Taylor, 4 May 1956; we were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple 5 July 1957. My career and greatest joy in life was that of a full-time wife to Bob, and mother to our eight children. I loved everything about homemaking, including bearing and raising children, cooking, gardening, sewing, canning, decorating, and staying on budget. In addition, I served in many Church callings and community service.
My love for family, ancestors, and writing led me to become a self-appointed family historian. I gathered, compiled and shared family pictures and stories with others and submitted them to FamilySearch. My daughter Caroline and I collaborated and published three family books filled with our year-to-year pictures and stories.
Our family had fun together at the family cabin as well as many opportunities to travel together. My favorite place to travel was our four trips to the Holy Land.
I am survived by our children, Bradford (Cathyrn), Kathee, Caroline Jackson, (Cody), Joseph (Karyn Marie), David (Melissa), and Mark (Christie); twenty-six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom I love dearly now and forever. I am survived by my sister Vivian Monson (Karl) and sister-in-law, Joyce Fielding. I am preceded in death by husband Robert (Bob) of 63 years, children Leslie Robert and LeAnn, parents, brothers Delray Fielding (Lois) and Robert Fielding.
Graveside services will be held, Friday, March 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at Memorial Holladay Cemetery, 4900 South Memory Lane (1990 East). Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/marcene-fielding-taylor/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020