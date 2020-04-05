|
|
Marci Rae Johnson Chapman, eternal sweetheart of Tomm Chapman and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Rexburg, Idaho at the age of 67, due to complications following a fall.
Marci was born on March 14, 1953 in Murray, Utah to Ray and Jeanne Johnson. Always a beautiful person inside and out, Marci won a competition for Cover Girl Magazine, representing the mountain west region, when she was only 15. While a student at Murray High School, she served as both a junior and senior class officer, and was a member of the Spartonian precision drill team.
Marci married Thomas Chapman on December 30, 1975 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. She received a degree from Snow College in 1973, where she was a student body officer, and a degree in 1975 from Southern Utah State College. She went on to teach elementary school in both Utah and Nevada. She was a dedicated educator, spending many years as a teacher of Gifted and Talented students: her pupils loved their "Mrs. C!" Marci was passionate about both reading and writing, and proudly worked as an editor at Deseret Book from 1985-1987 before retiring to become a full-time wife and mother.
Marci's kindness, creative talents and her never-ending love of learning touched countless lives through her involvement in book groups, church activities and online quilt-alongs. Tomm's work as a teacher, LDS seminary administrator and currently, professor of religion at BYU-I took them to many areas of the United States. Whether in Utah, Las Vegas, Santa Barbara, Boston or Rexburg, Marci made many friends. She will be sorely missed.
Marci was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law Mont Willis. She is survived by her husband Tomm, son Adam and daughter Cadi (Scott) Hunsaker, and grandchildren Ashelyn, Taegan, Akira, Bella and Zoey. She is also survived by her three brothers Rick (Robbi), Brian, and Christian Wade (who was the joy of her life!) Also surviving are several nieces, aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. No funeral services will be held due to current regulations. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park in Salt Lake City. A celebration of Marci's life will take place at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020